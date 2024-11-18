Off the news: $2M TOD grant to benefit Iwilei-Kapalama

In a promising boost to transit-oriented development (TOD) planning for the Iwilei-Kapalama area, the city has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration, part of a 2024 competitive pilot program funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The money will be used to explore opportunities to enhance community access to public transportation, infrastructure and climate resiliency improvements in the Iwilei-Kapalama community, which will be served by two rail stations now under construction. Let’s be sure to hit the goal: to deliver affordable housing in higher-density, mixed-use TOD-zoned areas around Skyline stations.