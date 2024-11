Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado (12) motions to a receiver in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Logan, Utah.

Hawaii quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele (16) looks to throw the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Logan, Utah.

Backup quarterbacks Micah Alejado and John-Keawe Sagapolutele are expected to receive extensive work in practices during the Hawaii football team’s bye week.

It has not been determined if No. 1 quarterback Brayden Schager will make his 34th consecutive start when the Rainbow Warriors play host to New Mexico in the Nov. 30 regular-season finale at the Ching Complex.

In Saturday’s 55-10 road loss to Utah State, Schager suffered a sprained right ankle in the first half and an injury to his left knee on the first series of the second half. Schager was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left knee on Sunday.

“We’ll see what happens,” Schager said after the game. “I’m praying for the best.”

In Schager’s absence, Alejado and Sagapolutele rotated during the remaining seven UH possessions. Alejado was 11-for-12 for 111 yards and a 44-yard touchdown pass to wideout Dekel Crowdus. He was sacked three times. Sagapolutele was 2-for-5 for 27 yards and was intercepted twice. Head coach Timmy Chang said both quarterbacks will split the reps in practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Alejado, who graduated early from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas to enroll at UH in January, already has clinched the requirement to count this season as a redshirt year. A player who has not played in more than four games is eligible for a one-time redshirt season. Alejado has played in three games this season.

“It’s definitely being able to stay positive,” Alejado said of navigating the redshirt path. “I know it’s hard when you only have four games and to go through the season the way our season’s gone. … You have to understand it’s a blessing to be here and stay ready.

The Warriors also are awaiting a health report on safety Peter Manuma, who played five snaps against Utah State before exiting with an ankle injury in the first quarter. He did not play after that.

The Warriors are still seeking answers on the offensive line. Against Utah State, left tackle Ka‘ena Decambra was coming off an injury, left guard Judah Kaio is redshirting, and right tackle Luke Felix0–Fualalo made his first start since Aug. 31. Offensive tackle James Milovale started in place of left guard Zhen Sotelo, who was out because of a season-ending injury.

Chang said defensive tackle Ezra Evaimalo might be back for the New Mexico game.

The Warriors are 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain West. “We’ve got to finish strong,” Chang said “One more game.”