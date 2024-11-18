UH beach volleyball team falls short

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii’s Alana Embry and Jasmine Wandleder advanced to the consolation semifinals of the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship in Alabama on Sunday.

Embry and Wandleder lost in straight sets to Madison Morrow and Tess Spaansen of Texas A&M Corpus Christi to fall out of the event. Sarah Burton and Caprice Lorenzo also represented Hawaii in the consolation bracket but withdrew because of illness.

The teams were 7-6 with Embry/Wandleder finishing 19th and Burton/Lorenzo taking 23rd.

The BeachBows wrap up their fall season in the Kauai Invitational next week against Cal Poly and UCLA.

Hawaii sailors close season

The Hawaii coed sailing team finished fifth in the Fall Coast Championship at Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday, closing its fall season.

Erik Anderson and Amanda Turner scored 64 points in the A Division to lead the school with a fifth-place finish. Everett McAvoy and Sophia Shaeffer scored 49 points in the B Division while Vivian Bonsager, Kees Horn and Malia Johnson got 47 in the C Division.