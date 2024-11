University of Hawaii

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive tackle: Made his second career start in the loss to the Dolphins, making three tackles and helping hold Miami to 3.2 yards per carry as the longest run against him was three yards. The 2024 seventh-rounder has seven tackles in his last two games after getting three in his previous eight.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball four times for 200 yards in the win over the Jets, none of them inside the 20 and a long of 58 yards. He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s three field goals and one extra point. Sanchez has now played in as many NFL games as Ashley Lelie.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Made his 23rd straight start at linebacker and made six tackles in the loss to the Rams, his 45th straight game with a stop. It was his 45th NFL start, passing Ma’a Tanuvasa for 20th among former Hawaii players.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started in the win over the Bengals and made six tackles, one of them for a loss. He made two splash plays that were nullified, a 74-yard fumble return that was ruled down by contact and an interception that was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Came off the bench and played special teams in the win over the Titans but didn’t make a tackle. It was the first time he went successive weeks without a tackle since the first two weeks of the season.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: The Giants were on a bye this week and will play Tampa Bay next week. Liufau sat out Week 10 with a hamstring injury and used this week to heal.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in the win over the Jets, making five tackles with one of them for a loss. He lined up in the offensive backfield with fellow defensive tackle Grover Stewart on a goal line play but running back Jonathan Taylor was dropped for a loss when both of them whiffed on their blocks. It was just the second time in his career he lined up on offense, the previous time was in 2019 with the 49ers.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Will play the Dallas Cowboys tonight for his fifth appearance on Monday Night Football, where he has never missed a kick with five field goals and nine extra points. He has made 24 of his 29 field-goal attempts in Prime Time.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench with Tee Higgins’ return to the lineup and snagged all three of his targets for 46 yards, the first time since Week 4 he caught everything thrown his way. Iosivas had started the previous four games but he got the same number of targets even with everyone healthy.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Scheduled to play the Houston Texans tonight in his Monday Night Football debut. Liufau was fined for $5,749 unnecessary roughness for grabbing the facemask of Philadelphia linebacker Ben Van Sumeren. Liufau got 16 snaps on defense in relief of DeMarvion Overshown last week.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Started his first game since his return from injured reserve and made an impact on the second snap of the game, forcing Derrick Henry to fumble for the first time in 538 touches in the win over the Ravens. Herbig had one other tackle and hit quarterback Lamar Jackson once but was flagged for offsides in the third quarter that put Baltimore in field goal range. Herbig matched Tyson Alualu for most forced fumbles among Saint Louis products with four in his 23rd career game. Alualu played 193 games in his career.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Was active but did not play in Thursday’s loss to the Eagles, the first time the journeyman has suited up against one of his former teams.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Raiders, shaking off two sacks — fumbling on the first one — and not getting a rushing attempt. It was his first game with three touchdown passes since October of last year and just the second time in his career he led an offense that had no punts or turnovers.

WAIANAE

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Came off the bench in the loss to the Dolphins but didn’t make a tackle because his primary job is on punt coverage and Miami never punted. Mauga played in back-to-back games for the first time in a month.