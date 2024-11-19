Letter: Queen Theater rehab plan sounds like comedy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s interesting that the owner of the old Queen Theater in Kaimuki now has plans to renovate the theater after 40 years in response to a City Council resolution for the city to pursue an eminent domain action and take over ownership. And the owner plans to spend a total of $800,000 to complete this renovation.

Sounds like a comedy film that once played in the theater.

Thomas Riddle

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter