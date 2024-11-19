Letter: Striking hotel workers ruin trip to paradise

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

My wife and I rented a condo at the Ilikai a few weeks ago to celebrate her successful fight against throat cancer. She had a horrible 16 months and the Hawaii trip was her reward for fighting so hard.

Upon entering the condo, we heard loud noises that we thought were from a Polynesian show at the Hilton Hawaiian Village next door. It wasn’t. Instead, it was strikers using drums and electric megaphones, screaming so loud it drove us out of our rental. The property management company wouldn’t help and our trip insurance wouldn’t cover us, ruining our trip and costing thousands.

It would be hard for us to even think of coming back. We sure didn’t get much aloha spirit.

Mike Burnett

Olympia, Wash.

