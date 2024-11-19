Letter: Tickets more persuasive than pesky speed humps

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

These highway speed humps hamper first responders from getting to their destinations. Did any of our politicians think of that? How much does each one cost? How many close call accidents or actual accidents have they caused?

Traffic control law enforcement produces revenue, speed humps don’t. For sure, as we all can see, they do not deter speeders. But speeding tickets do!

Don Jones

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

