Letter: Tickets more persuasive than pesky speed humps

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
These highway speed humps hamper first responders from getting to their destinations. Did any of our politicians think of that? How much does each one cost? How many close call accidents or actual accidents have they caused?
Traffic control law enforcement produces revenue, speed humps don’t. For sure, as we all can see, they do not deter speeders. But speeding tickets do!
Don Jones
Waianae
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter