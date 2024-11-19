Off the news: New affordable housing in Chinatown

It’s always a reason for celebrating when any new affordable housing units are added to Oahu’s lagging inventory. Saturday’s blessing ceremony marking the completion of 40 units in Chinatown’s historic Hocking Building, rents starting at $731, was one such occasion.

Another plus from the development partners reclaiming the old bank and boardinghouse was the salvaging of the exterior and interior bricked walls — and a sense of place. It’s been more than a century since businessman Alfred Hocking added to the 1883 original structure. Time now for a double cheer, for preserving history.