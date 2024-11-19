A medley of veggies

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Looking for a change of pace from the typical oven-roasted Brussels sprouts for the holidays? Try this stir-fried medley of vegetables seasoned with soy sauce, red wine vinegar and five-spice powder.

Spiced Brussels Sprouts, Kabocha and Mushroom

Ingredients:

• 7 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

• 1 medium onion thinly sliced

• 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

• 1 pound kabocha squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 3/4-inch cubes

• Salt, to taste

• 8 medium cremini mushrooms, stems trimmed and halved

• 1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1/2 cup of water

• 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 2 teaspoons five-spice powder

• 1 tablespoon snipped chives

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch nonstick frying pan on medium-high. Add sliced onions and saute 3-4 minutes until golden brown.

Add sliced garlic; saute 1 more minute. Transfer to large bowl.

Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan. Add kabocha cubes; cook 3 minutes undisturbed. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt; toss. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes, tossing occasionally, until just tender. Transfer to bowl with onions and garlic.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan. Add halved mushrooms. Cook undisturbed for 2 minutes. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt; cook another 2 minutes, tossing occasionally. Transfer to same bowl.

Add final 2 tablespoons oil to pan. Add halved Brussels sprouts. Cook undisturbed for 3 minutes; toss. Add soy sauce and water. Cover. Reduce heat to medium and cook 5-8 minutes, until just tender.

Return onions, kabocha and mushrooms to pan with Brussels sprouts. Sprinkle vinegar, five-spice and chives over vegetables. Toss. Transfer to a serving dish.

Serves 4-6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings and not including salt to taste): 220 calories, 16 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 5 g protein.. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.