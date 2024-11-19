A medley of veggies

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
By Tzu Chi Hawaii
Nov. 19, 2024
Looking for a change of pace from the typical oven-roasted Brussels sprouts for the holidays? Try this stir-fried medley of vegetables seasoned with soy sauce, red wine vinegar and five-spice powder.
Spiced Brussels Sprouts, Kabocha and Mushroom
Ingredients:
• 7 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
• 1 medium onion thinly sliced
• 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
• 1 pound kabocha squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
• Salt, to taste
• 8 medium cremini mushrooms, stems trimmed and halved
• 1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved
• 3 tablespoons soy sauce
• 1/2 cup of water
• 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• 2 teaspoons five-spice powder
• 1 tablespoon snipped chives
Directions:
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch nonstick frying pan on medium-high. Add sliced onions and saute 3-4 minutes until golden brown.
Add sliced garlic; saute 1 more minute. Transfer to large bowl.
Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan. Add kabocha cubes; cook 3 minutes undisturbed. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt; toss. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes, tossing occasionally, until just tender. Transfer to bowl with onions and garlic.
Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan. Add halved mushrooms. Cook undisturbed for 2 minutes. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt; cook another 2 minutes, tossing occasionally. Transfer to same bowl.
Add final 2 tablespoons oil to pan. Add halved Brussels sprouts. Cook undisturbed for 3 minutes; toss. Add soy sauce and water. Cover. Reduce heat to medium and cook 5-8 minutes, until just tender.
Return onions, kabocha and mushrooms to pan with Brussels sprouts. Sprinkle vinegar, five-spice and chives over vegetables. Toss. Transfer to a serving dish.
Serves 4-6.
Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings and not including salt to taste): 220 calories, 16 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 5 g protein.. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.
The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.