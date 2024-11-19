A refreshing alternative

Five months ago, I embarked on a dietary transformation that included giving up alcohol, and I’ve never felt better. Eager to keep the pau hana ritual alive, I sought healthier alternatives and discovered the vibrant world of “mocktails.” These booze-free libations deliver all the holiday cheer of traditional cocktails while avoiding the dreaded post-party blues. Mocktails have become the hottest trend as more people recognize the downsides of ethanol, which can damage the liver, dehydrate and leave you feeling anything but merry.

The market is brimming with alcohol-free spirits to mix into spritzers and mojitos, so you can get festive without jeopardizing your health. Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative is the highest-rated spirit alternative, certified 98/100 Platinum by the industry standard Beverage Testing Institute. Made from premium ingredients and natural botanical flavors, it delivers on flavor without a single drop of alcohol, and best of all — zero hangover! Expect flavors of earthy blue agave, Mexican lime and tropical guava, with a smoky mesquite finish.

According to its website, “We learned how to blend jambu and prickly ash, how to extract the essence of blue agave, reduce the oil in juniper and heighten the perfume of pine. We taste-tested vanilla from Madagascar against vanilla from China. We sought guidance from master chefs and held tasting sessions for Chicago’s best bartenders.”

The maker also offers an impressive lineup of rum, whiskey, gin and aperitif alternatives. Visit ritualzeroproof.com for more info.

When it comes to non-alcoholic beer consumption, Germany leads, followed closely by Japan, which ranks second with a thriving market of soberlicious brews. After extensive “taste-testing research,” Asahi Super Dry 0.0% (six-pack $16.59) has become my favorite. It captures the crisp profile and underlying bitterness of Japan’s most-loved beer, offering a surprisingly authentic experience that even skeptics might enjoy. Find it at Waikiki Market, which offers a selection of zero-proof six-packs, including Stella Artois Liberté ($14.99), Heineken 0.0% ($13.99), Lagunitas IPNA ($13.99), Blue Moon ($14.59), Coors Edge ($11.99), Suntory Sparkling Malt ALL-FREE (12-pack $20.59), and Guinness Zero (four-pack $11.99), which delivers a roasted malt-forward taste with hints of chocolate and coffee.

Dealcoholized wines are also making their mark on the social scene, offering many of the same characteristics and health benefits of traditional wine. The production process typically involves either halting the fermentation process early or removing the alcohol after fermentation. Ariel’s nonalcoholic chardonnay ($14.99) is made using cold fermentation, oak aging and a gentle cold filtration process to remove the alcohol, resulting in a buttery apple and butterscotch with a toasty French oak bouquet. Fre Wine’s nonalcoholic cabernet sauvignon ($13.59) offers dark cherry aromas and a juicy berry-spiced finish. It’s made using a spinning cone column to extract delicate wine aromas and flavors at low temperatures before removing the alcohol. The essence is then reintroduced, resulting in a flavorful wine with less than 0.5% alcohol and half the calories of regular wine. If you’re a fan of bubbles, TÖST Rosé’s sparkling rosé white tea ginger ($12.99) is the ideal way to toast the season and help keep our roads safe from drunk driving.

Visit waikikimarkethawaii.com for more info.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.