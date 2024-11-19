Ono onigiri

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Whether it’s breakfast on the go or a quick snack, nothing satisfies like a musubi.

Check out these gourmet options:

Mama’s musubi cafe

Located at Dole Cannery, Okazu-Ma (735 Iwilei Road) features a variety of musubi sets (three musubi for $12).

Mix and match tuna mayo, shrimp tempura, shio salmon, ajitama and spicy mayo Goteborg to create the ultimate musubi bento.

Okazu-Ma is open from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesdays-Fridays or until sold out.

Call 808-556-7090 or visit okazuma.com.

Hidden gem in Waikiki

If you’re looking for a variety of onigiri flavors, look no further than Komedokoro M’s (438 Hobron Lane Ste. 107) in Eaton Square. The biz offers Japanese bentos and poke bowls, but specializes in onigiri.

Popular flavors include mentaiko ($2.89), pork kakuni and egg ($3.95), unagi and egg ($4.25), and salmon and cream cheese ($3.28).

Call 808-913-2021 or follow the biz on Instagram (@komedokoromshonolulu).

Just roll with it

Located in Moiliili, recently opened Gohan (1314 S. King St. Ste. G3) offers made-to-order musubi and hand rolls using high-quality Tsuyahime rice from Yamagata prefecture in Japan, and high-quality Ariake nori.

Popular options include pork kakuni hand roll ($4.50), grilled unagi hand roll ($5.95) and yuzu ikura musubi ($5.50). I’m a huge fan of the grilled musubi, which come in flavors like mentai cheese ($4.50), shoyu cheese ($3.95) and original shoyu ($3.50). Be sure to check out the featured hand roll specials like spicy tuna and hamachi jalapeño.

Both dine-in and takeout are available (there’s an express counter for takeout).

Follow the biz on Instagram (@gohan.hawaii).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).