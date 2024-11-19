The pie’s the limit

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Looking for the perfect end to your Thanksgiving feast? Whether you want pumpkin or pecan, check out these “pie”-fect desserts.

Anna Miller’s Restaurant

Housemade pies are aplenty at Anna Miller’s Restaurant (98-115 Kaonohi St.). Flavors range from fruit pies (apple, peach, cherry, Dutch apple and more) and cream pies (banana, chocolate, pumpkin cream and lemon cream) to oven-finished pies (custard and pumpkin) and specialty pies (haupia chocolate, lemon meringue, pecan and more).

Call 808-487-2421 or visit annamillersrestaurant.com.

Hawaiian Pie Co.

Family-owned bakery Hawaiian Pie Co. (508 Waiakamilo Road) is known for its buttery pies with a variety of fruit fillings.

Baked pies — including caramel apple, passion pear, pear peach, pineapple whip, pumpkin custard, pumpkin and apricot — will be available for pickup during Thanksgiving week.

All Thanksgiving week orders must be preordered; no walk-up purchases will be accepted Nov. 26-28. Nov. 20 is the last day to submit a preorder.

Call 808-988-7828 or visit hawaiianpieco.com.

Liliha Bakery

Liliha Bakery (various locations) offers pies year-round. The bakery features flavors like apple, pumpkin, custard and Dutch apple.

The biz also offers refrigerated pies, but the non-refrigerated options are crowd favorites during holidays like Thanksgiving.

Visit lilihabakery.com.

Slice by HB Baking

Slice by HB Baking (1016 Kapahulu Ave. Ste. 150) is known for its ice cream pies and cakes. The business’s Thanksgiving specials include apple pie — butter pecan and dulce de leche ice cream on a snickerdoodle crust, served with hot baked apples and cinnamon oat crumb — and pumpkin pie. This version features pumpkin crunch and vanilla bean cheesecake ice cream on a gingersnap crust with whipped cream.

The pies come sliced in 10 pieces. Call to preorder; payment is required to reserve.

Call 808-202-8601 or visit hbbaking.com.

Sunnyside

Wahiawa-based Sunnyside (1017 Kilani Ave.) offers a variety of pies, available whole or by the slice.

Choose from flavors like apple, pear peach, chocolate cream, blueberry cream, chocolate haupia and others. Chocolate cream is the most popular flavor.

Call 808-622-3663.

Sweet Revenge

Sweet Revenge (979 Robello Lane) is known for its homemade pies made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients.

The biz is currently accepting preorders for Thanksgiving.

Choose from flavors like pumpkin crunch, pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, apple crumb, cranberry apple crumb, French apple custard, vanilla bean custard, mac nut and pecan.

Visit sweetrevengehonolulu.com.

Ted’s Bakery

Ted’s Bakery (59-024 Kamehameha Hwy.) is a North Shore staple that offers a variety of cakes, pastries and pies. Pies and cakes will be available the week of Thanksgiving; reserving them online isn’t required, but is recommended if you’re looking for specific flavors.

Baked pies come in flavors like apple, pumpkin, custard, pecan, apple custard and Dutch apple. Meanwhile, cream and cheese pies come in flavors like chocolate haupia, chocolate peanut butter, strawberry guava cream, pumpkin cream, pumpkin haupia and more.

Call 808-638-8207 or visit tedsbakery.com.

Zippy’s

Zippy’s (various locations) is home to classic treats from Napoleon’s Bakery, including apple Napples, Chantilly cake, dobash cake and more.

This month, the biz is teaming up with The Salvation Army for its annual Buy a Pie, Give a Pie campaign.

Each year, The Salvation Army of Hawaii serves a complete Thanksgiving meal to attendees at Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Customers can purchase a pumpkin pie to donate at any of the 20 Zippy’s locations on Oahu. Nov. 22 is the last day donations will be accepted.

Visit zippys.com.