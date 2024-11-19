‘Tis the (pumpkin) season

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Nov. 19, 2024
5:57 p.m.
Pumpkin treats are all the rage. Get into the fall spirit with these seasonal desserts:
La Palme D’Or PATISSERIE
Seasonal treats are available during all of Thanksgiving week at La Palme D’Or Patisserie.
Choose from 7-inch pumpkin Basque cheesecakes ($50), 8-inch pumpkin tarts ($50), Thanksgiving cookies ($8 each), three-piece chocolate-covered strawberries ($18), Thanksgiving cake pop sets ($18), and Thanksgiving strawberry shortcakes (6-inch $60, 7-inch $70 and 8-inch $90).
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu
808-941-6161
lapalmedorhawaii.com
Instagram: @lapalmedor_hawaii
Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
The Cheesecake Factory
You can enjoy pumpkin cheesecake ($11.50 per slice) and pumpkin pecan cheesecake ($11.95 per slice) seasonally at The Cheesecake Factory. Pumpkin cheesecake comes complete with a graham cracker crust, while pumpkin pecan cheesecake features layers of pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake with caramel and pecans atop a pastry crust.
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
thecheesecakefactory.com
Instagram: @cheesecakefactory
Photo courtesy THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY
Via Gelato
This dessert shop’s pumpkin crunch gelato is back for November. It features pumpkin spice gelato made with real pumpkin. Meanwhile, the “crunch” comes from buttery housemade graham cracker cookie crumbles.
Take your dessert to the next level with pumpkin pie sundaes ($10 minuto size, $16 grande size). It’s a combo of fave fall flavors: pumpkin crunch gelato, oatmeal cookie crumble, pumpkin flan, whipped cream and caramel.
1142 12th Ave., Honolulu
808-732-2800
viagelatohawaii.com
Instagram: @viagelatohawaii
Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
MW Restaurant
MW Restaurant’s Thanksgiving Family Feast ($650) is designed to feed six to eight people and is available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. An 8-inch pumpkin crunch cheesecake is included as dessert.
Six-inch pumpkin crunch cheesecakes ($85) are also available a la carte. This dessert features butterscotch pudding, streusel and Laie vanilla whip cream over a housemade graham cracker crust.
Preorders must be placed by Nov. 26 (or while supplies last).
888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201, Honolulu
808-955-6505
mwrestaurant.com
Instagram: @mwrestaurant
Photo courtesy MW Restaurant