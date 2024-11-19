‘Tis the (pumpkin) season

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Pumpkin treats are all the rage. Get into the fall spirit with these seasonal desserts:

La Palme D’Or PATISSERIE

Seasonal treats are available during all of Thanksgiving week at La Palme D’Or Patisserie.

Choose from 7-inch pumpkin Basque cheesecakes ($50), 8-inch pumpkin tarts ($50), Thanksgiving cookies ($8 each), three-piece chocolate-covered strawberries ($18), Thanksgiving cake pop sets ($18), and Thanksgiving strawberry shortcakes (6-inch $60, 7-inch $70 and 8-inch $90).

La Palme D’Or PATISSERIE

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

808-941-6161

lapalmedorhawaii.com

Instagram: @lapalmedor_hawaii

Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta

The Cheesecake Factory

You can enjoy pumpkin cheesecake ($11.50 per slice) and pumpkin pecan cheesecake ($11.95 per slice) seasonally at The Cheesecake Factory. Pumpkin cheesecake comes complete with a graham cracker crust, while pumpkin pecan cheesecake features layers of pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake with caramel and pecans atop a pastry crust.

The Cheesecake Factory

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

thecheesecakefactory.com

Instagram: @cheesecakefactory

Photo courtesy THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY

Via Gelato

This dessert shop’s pumpkin crunch gelato is back for November. It features pumpkin spice gelato made with real pumpkin. Meanwhile, the “crunch” comes from buttery housemade graham cracker cookie crumbles.

Take your dessert to the next level with pumpkin pie sundaes ($10 minuto size, $16 grande size). It’s a combo of fave fall flavors: pumpkin crunch gelato, oatmeal cookie crumble, pumpkin flan, whipped cream and caramel.

Via Gelato

1142 12th Ave., Honolulu

808-732-2800

viagelatohawaii.com

Instagram: @viagelatohawaii

Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta

MW Restaurant

MW Restaurant’s Thanksgiving Family Feast ($650) is designed to feed six to eight people and is available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. An 8-inch pumpkin crunch cheesecake is included as dessert.

Six-inch pumpkin crunch cheesecakes ($85) are also available a la carte. This dessert features butterscotch pudding, streusel and Laie vanilla whip cream over a housemade graham cracker crust.

Preorders must be placed by Nov. 26 (or while supplies last).

MW Restaurant

888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201, Honolulu

808-955-6505

mwrestaurant.com

Instagram: @mwrestaurant

Photo courtesy MW Restaurant