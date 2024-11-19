Local artists to highlight Oahu’s culture through public art initiative
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020
Some of the culturally significant sites highlighted in the public art initiative include Haleiwa Beach Park, above, and Hanauma Bay. Coconut trees along Haleiwa Beach Park are reflected in a pool of standing water after rain the previous night.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021
Some of the culturally significant sites highlighted in the public art initiative include Haleiwa Beach Park, and Hanauma Bay, above.
VICTORIA BUDIONO / VBUDIONO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Wahi Pana project team Monday announced the launch of a public art initiative that will showcase the history and culture of Oahu’s landmarks. Stephanie Dockery, lead of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Arts Program Public Art Challenge, addressed the media Monday at Honolulu Hale.