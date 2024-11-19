Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Tracie Akai to risk control supervisor, client consulting services. Akai has more than 25 years of construction industry experience with 10 years’ experience as an occupational and safety manager, and is certified as a construction health and safety technician with a property and casualty producers license.

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Kevin Taka­mori as senior gift officer. Takamori joins the school with more than 25 years’ experience in education-­based fundraising and constituent relationship management, including as director of development for the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

