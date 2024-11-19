UH volleyball’s 2 seniors earn Big West awards

Hawaii seniors Kate Lang and Tayli Ikenaga won Big West Conference awards on Monday after playing the final two home matches of their careers over the weekend.

Lang earned her fifth Big West Setter of the Week award this season and 16th of her career after averaging 11.67 assists per set in wins over Long Beach State and UC San Diego.

Lang moved up to third place on the school’s career assists lists with 4,346. She’s ranked first in the conference and 12th in the nation with 1,116 assists this season and her average of 10.53 assists per set also leads the Big West.

Ikenaga, a libero, led an impressive weekend defensively for UH with 35 total digs in six sets and handled 16 serve receptions without an error and was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

She helped hold the Beach and the Tritons to a combined .109 hitting percentage and jumped to second in the Big West in total digs (422) and digs per set (3.98).

Hawaii (18-8, 12-4) is one of three teams tied for first place heading into its final two matches of the regular season at Cal State Fullerton (4-22, 0-16) on Friday and at UC Irvine (14-13, 8-8) on Saturday.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Seabury Hall’s Loree qualifies for Sony

Tyler Loree of Kula, Maui, earned a spot in January’s Sony Open in Hawaii, coming out on top in a qualifier held Monday at Waialae Country Club sponsored by the Hawaii State Golf Association.

Loree, a senior at Seabury Hall who has signed to play collegiately at UCLA. shot a 5-under 67, to emerge from a field of the state’s top 12 amateur golfers. He had six birdies and a bogey and finished four stokes ahead of runners-up Tyler Ogawa and Josh Hayashida.