Girls Basketball Top 10: ‘Iolani, Kamehameha co-No. 1

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

This might not be settled until the regular season begins.

Three-time defending state champion ‘Iolani and title contender Kamehameha split the vote to share the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.

The Raiders and Warriors each secured five first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media in the first poll of the season. ‘Iolani went 3-0 at the Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic last week with wins over Leilehua (75-15), Campbell (50-38) and Konawaena (65-57). Sophomore Justice Kekauoha (14 points per game) and freshman sharpshooter Rayah Soriano (13.3 ppg) led the injury-plagued Raiders.

Kamehameha was 4-0 last week with wins over the Stampeders (Yorba Linda, Calif.) (69-35), Leilehua (56-6), Konawaena (45-36) and Campbell (48-31). Center Nihoa Dunn (10.3 ppg) powered the Warriors.

The top two teams do not meet until Dec. 20, after the ILH season tips off.

Konawaena is No. 3 in the poll, followed by Maryknoll, which is off to a 4-1 start with Waiakea transfer Pua Herrington now with the Lady Spartans. In three games, the 5-foot-10 junior guard averaged nearly 26 points per game at the Black and Gold Classic last week.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Nov. 18, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. (tie) ‘Iolani (3-0) (5) 95 —

> def. Konawaena, 65-57

> next: vs. Hanalani, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

1. (tie) Kamehameha (4-0) (5) 95 —

> def. Campbell, 48-31

> next: vs. Kapaa, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

3. Konawaena (1-2) 80 —

> lost to ‘Iolani, 65-57

> next: bye

4. Maryknoll (4-1) 59 —

> def. Kalani, 75-21

> next: bye (vs. Maui, Nov. 27)

5. Kahuku (0-0) 49 —

> bye

> next: bye (at Orem, Utah, Dec. 5)

6. Campbell (0-3) 43 —

> lost to Kamehameha, 48-31

> next: vs. Hanalani, Thursday, 7 p.m.

7. Moanalua (1-0) 33 —

> def. Pearl City, 51-10

> next: vs. Kamehameha I-AA Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

> next: bye (vs. Mater Dei, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.)

8. Punahou (0-0) 26 —

> bye

> next: bye

9. Hawaii Baptist (3-0) 16 —

> def. Kailua, 52-39

> next: vs. Kohala, Thursday, 8 p.m. (SHA tourney)

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Friday, 8 p.m. (SHA tourney)

> next: vs. Pearl City, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. (SHA tourney)

10. Lahainaluna (0-0) 14 —

> bye

> next: bye