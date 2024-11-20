Column: Hospice care essential to quality of life

November marks National Care at Home Month, a time to reflect on the diverse range of in-home care services that support individuals in maintaining dignity and quality of life. These services, including home health care, private duty home care, hospice care and palliative care, ensure that individuals and families can navigate challenging health circumstances with greater comfort and support.

Hospice and palliative care are often misunderstood. Hospice care, for example, is not solely for those with just days or weeks to live. While it is available to patients with a prognosis of six months or less, studies have shown that patients receiving hospice care often live longer, with improved quality of life. The goal is to help patients live as comfortably and meaningfully as possible.

Palliative care, on the other hand, focuses on managing symptoms and improving the quality of life for those with serious illnesses, often beginning well before hospice care is considered. It empowers patients and their families with tools and guidance to navigate complex medical situations, enhancing both comfort and care decision-making.

Several persistent myths about hospice care merit attention:

Myth 1: Hospice care is only for individuals in their final days.

Hospice care is not limited to the very end of life. Care plans are tailored to individual needs, focusing on comfort and support for both patients and their families.

Myth 2: Patients cannot leave hospice once they enter.

Patients may choose to stop hospice care at any time. Changes in health conditions can also lead to patients being discharged if they no longer meet the criteria. Hospice care is flexible and based on ongoing medical evaluations.

Myth 3: Hospice is too costly.

Hospice care is covered by most health insurance programs, including Medicare, Medicaid and many private insurance providers. Financial concerns should not deter individuals from seeking the care they need. Navian Hawaii, for one, never turns away a patient for inability to cover the cost of care.

Myth 4: Hospice is a place.

Hospice care is a service provided wherever a patient resides, whether at home, in assisted living or in a nursing facility. Specialized hospice home services offer dedicated support and respite for families.

Myth 5: Hospice accelerates death.

Contrary to this misconception, hospice care often extends life expectancy by improving overall quality of care and symptom management. It emphasizes comfort, reducing hospitalizations, and enhancing time spent with loved ones.

For 45 years, Navian Hawaii has served our community as a beacon of comfort and healing, providing not just care, but a sanctuary of compassion. Too often, stigma and misunderstanding surround hospice care. It is mistakenly viewed solely as a last resort; in reality, it is about choosing life, even during its most fragile moments. Hospice care is about showing up for patients and their families when they need it most.

National Care at Home Month is an opportunity to reconsider how we think about in-home care and the various support systems available. Asking questions, seeking resources and sharing experiences can lead to a more informed community and better care for individuals facing serious illness.

Join us in spreading the word about the essential role of care at home in our lives, ensuring every individual has the opportunity to live their remaining days with peace, dignity and joy.

Dan Haire is president/CEO of Navian Hawaii.