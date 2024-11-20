Letter: Apprenticeships build solid paths to success

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii’s construction industry requires 58,000 workers this year to fill the positions left by retiring professionals. At the same time, many young individuals and those looking to change careers or reenter the workforce are searching for well-paying jobs that allow them to work from home.

Apprenticeships present an exceptional opportunity, blending classroom education with practical, hands-on training in essential trades such as carpentry, plumbing, painting, roofing and electrical work. The Associated Builders and Contractors Hawaii Chapter has been at the forefront of this initiative since 1989, successfully training hundreds of professionals each year.

With our multiple pathways to earn while you learn and have your education funded by employers, you can secure a promising and stable future in the construction trades.

During National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 17-23, we celebrate apprenticeships as vital for Hawaii’s future. Join us in “Building Hawaii Together.” Learn more at ABCHawaii.org.

Jeffrey Alameida

President/CEO, Associated Builders and Contractors Hawaii Chapter

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter