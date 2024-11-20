Letter: Fund the public libraries on which seniors rely

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Thanks to columnist David Shapiro for his article supporting public libraries (“Declining public libraries erode Hawaii’s civic soul,” Star-Advertiser, Vol- canic Ash, Nov. 15). They are absolutely essential to many of us senior citizens who read books instead of spending our days looking at technology. Also, the public libraries did a wonderful job during COVID, using many creative ways to serve the people of Hawaii.

I’ll take support of the libraries over a $450 million stadium any day!

Linda Estes

Koloa, Kauai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter