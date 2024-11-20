Letter: Fund the public libraries on which seniors rely

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Thanks to columnist David Shapiro for his article supporting public libraries (“Declining public libraries erode Hawaii’s civic soul,” Star-Advertiser, Vol- canic Ash, Nov. 15). They are absolutely essential to many of us senior citizens who read books instead of spending our days looking at technology. Also, the public libraries did a wonderful job during COVID, using many creative ways to serve the people of Hawaii.
I’ll take support of the libraries over a $450 million stadium any day!
Linda Estes
Koloa, Kauai
