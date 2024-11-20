Letter: No tipping needed after hotel worker settlement

I want to take this opportunity to thank Local 5 for the decisive victory in its strike negotiations. Not only did they win a $10 per hour pay raise for their members, but they also relieved the public of having to provide tips to these same people. Simply stated, they just received a $20,000 pay raise. To think that a nominal 20% gratuity is also deserved seems excessive. Add to that President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to make tips tax-free, and the answer is clear.

The Nov. 13 edition of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser related that the housekeepers receive $7,000 dollars in tips, while bartenders earn an astounding $60,000 in tips. This brings their yearly earnings to some $153,000.

So, congratulations to the consumers who can now forgo any tipping or gratuities, thus giving themselves a much-needed pay increase. Thanks again, Local 5.

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

