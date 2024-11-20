Letter: Raze Queen Theater, it holds little historic value

If City Council Resolution 176’s purpose is to condemn and tear down the dilapidated Queen Theater, I say go for it. However, if its purpose is to save and restore this community eyesore, I say forget it. It’s a waste of tax dollars since it has little historical, cultural or architectural value.

Many truly historic Honolulu movie houses like the Waikiki, Toyo, Palace, Princess, King, Varsity, Kuhio and Royal have sadly fallen to the bulldozers of progress. The Queen is not one of these. It needs to go.

Stephen T. Molnar

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

