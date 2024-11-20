Off the news: Surfing legends feature in LCC art exhibit

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The Ho‘ikeakea Gallery at Leeward Community College is going big for surf season, with “The Swell is Coming: Ke Ho‘ea Nei Ka Nalu.” The exhibition features celebrated wave-whisperers who have enriched surf culture as artists, including Tom “Pohaku” Stone, Wayne Levin, Peter Shepard Cole, Elyse Butler and Mark Cunningham, and adds a splash of international talent.
Get on TheBus or take Skyline, if you’re in position, and catch a ride to this ambitious show, opening Saturday with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing through Feb. 2. See hours and location at leeward.hawaii.edu/hoikeakea.