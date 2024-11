The Hawaii County Council has reorganized its leadership for the upcoming 2024-2026 term.

Kona-Kohala Council member Holeka Goro Inaba will serve as chair, and incoming Hilo Council member Dennis “Fresh” Onishi will serve as vice chair.

“I’m looking at this new role as a way to further improve on our efficiency and professionalism as a county, as a Council,” Inaba said Monday. “With the new (Kimo) Alameda administration coming in, I do have a working relationship with them since we’ve been working actively together since the election happened to organize quickly and make sure that we are going to be solid partners to help make changes for our communities.

”We are committed to serving our communities with aloha and action.”

Inaba, who served as vice chair of the Council this past term with North Hilo-­Hamakua Council member Heather Kimball as chair, is entering his third term and is looking forward to a strong partnership with Mayor-elect Alameda “to deliver results that matter” to island residents.

“Right now we are working on a comprehensive overhaul of our Chapter 11 affordable housing code, also working with the administration to see how we can support a quicker turnaround of building permits. I know that’s an issue that has plagued the county for a long time,” Inaba said. “Also, looking at our wastewater treatment facilities across the island right now, we do have some major issues with the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant and those out in Naalehu and Pahala. There is some traction right now, so we don’t see those projects getting lost or falling off.”

Other pressing issues include economic development, food security and disaster preparedness.

This will be a return to the Council for Onishi, who served four terms between 2008 and 2016 and who’ll succeed his previous successor, Sue Lee Loy, who won a seat in the state House after serving the maximum four successive terms on the council.

“He brings a lot of experience, and I’m counting on him to be a good sounding board in this leadership role,” Inaba said.

Alameda said he’s “really excited about the prospect of working with the new Council leadership.”

“I think the newly appointed chair and vice chair will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table,” said Alameda. “I look forward to a seamless partnership rooted in mutual respect, dedication and a shared vision for our communities’ future.”

The new Council will be sworn in Dec. 2.