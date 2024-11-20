On the Move: Rehab Hospital of the Pacific

Swipe or click to see more

Rehab Hospital of the Pacific has announced the following new hires to its leadership team:

>> Mario Rodriguez as vice president, clinical services. Rodriguez joins Rehab from San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, where he served as director of rehabilitation and therapy services, with previous positions including outpatient site coordinator and lead physical therapist.

>> Brian Ingold as chief information officer. Ingold has more than 25 years’ experience in information technology management, including positions at Kahuku Medical Center, Morgan Hunter Healthcare, EHS Consulting and Cerner Corp.

>> Brian Lerch as director of referral relations. Lerch has 13 years’ experience in health care leadership, including positions at Fresnius Medical Care, Three Pillars Senior Living Communities, Five Star Senior Living and Rogers Memorial Hospital.

