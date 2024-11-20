Chaminade libero Inoue honored by PacWest

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Chaminade libero Nanna Inoue on Monday was named PacWest Women’s Volleyball Co-Defender of the Week.

Inoue, a senior and King Kekaulike graduate, finished with 58 digs and averaged 5.27 digs per set in road victories over Concordia Irvine, Azusa Pacific and Point Loma.

She shared the honor with Dominican’s Rein Bocage.

The Silverswords also were named PacWest Team of the Week on Monday.

Chaminade (25-4) remained No. 7 in the AVCA/Taraflex Division II poll, released Monday.

Silverswords’ King claims weekly award

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Chaminade guard Kris King on Monday was named PacWest Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

King, a junior from Washington, D.C., finished with 27 points and six steals in the Silverswords’ 91-84 win over Alaska Fairbanks last Monday. He went 10-for-20 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Last week, Chaminade’s Jackson Last claimed the honor.