Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava, a Kaimuki alum, looked to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

DIVISION I FOOTBALL

>> Kahanu Davis (Kapaa), Utah State: Returned four punts for 58 yards in a 55-10 win over Hawaii, including a career-high 44-yard return in the third quarter. His previous long return was 22 yards against New Mexico.

>> Alakai Gilman (Punahou), Utah: Got in on the first sack of his career, sharing one with Junior Tafuna in the second quarter of a 49-24 loss to Colorado. The defensive back broke through to stop Shadeur Sanders in his 41st career game. He also had three tackles.

>> Kapena Gushiken (Kamehameha), Washington State: Had five tackles and broke up two passes in a 38-35 loss to New Mexico. He has broken up four passes in the past two weeks after breaking up only one in the first eight games of the season. Tanner Moku (Kamehameha) contributed five tackles.

>> Blaine Hipa (Campbell), Princeton: Threw for 259 yards and a touchdown in a 42-28 loss to Yale in the 146th meeting between the schools. Hipa has thrown for 1,498 yards in eight games this season.

>> Liona Lefau (Kahuku), Texas: Had five tackles in a 20-10 win over Arkansas, four of them in a tight fourth quarter. It was his first time with that many stops since the middle of September.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), Southern California: Threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns with another score on the ground to break a tie game with 2:49 left in a 28-20 win over Nebraska in his first start for the Trojans. After one start, the Los Angeles Times has already tasked Maiava with saving USC’s program and coach Lincoln Riley’s job.

>> GianCarlo Rufo (Punahou), Georgetown: Made eight tackles to his season total and forced a fumble for the second straight week in a 31-3 loss to Fordham. He has 81 tackles in 10 games this season, which leads the Hoyas by 11 and moves his career total to 119.

>> John Sniffen (Kailua), Utah Tech: Had six tackles, including a sack in his final home start, a 34-31 loss to West Georgia. His sack knocked the Wolves back from the 23-yard line to the 37 and led to a missed field goal. Will Alovao (Kapolei) had two tackles, but his streak of games with a tackle for loss ended at four.

>> Izaya Vimahi (Kahuku), Western Illinois: Played on the offensive line and helped pave the way to 500 passing yards in a 54-45 loss to Southeast Missouri State. He has not missed a contest since transferring to the Leathernecks two years ago.

DIVISION II FOOTBALL

>> Delson Dacalio (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Adams State: Had six tackles in a 44-6 loss to South Dakota Mines. The senior has 55 tackles in 14 games in his career.

>> Malcolm Liufau (Punahou), Western Oregon: Had six tackles, one of them for a loss, in a 13-3 loss to Central Washington. The junior is second on the team with 66 tackles and leads with 10 tackles for loss.

>> Isaiah Padello (Mililani), Missouri Southern: Caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in a 62-47 loss to Central Missouri, pulling his team within 41-40 in the third quarter. He has caught a pass in six straight games and has 13 catches this year.

>> Royce Pao (Kahuku), Western Colorado: Carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards and his sixth touchdown of the season in a 37-7 win over Colorado Mesa. He also had a reception for 9 yards, he has a catch in three straight games. Pao leads the team in rushing touchdowns despite being third in carries.

>> Noa Purcell (Saint Louis), Colorado State: The linebacker scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run in a 38-21 win over Chadron State to win the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title. Purcell’s plunge is the fourth carry of his career and gave the Thunderwolves the lead in the third quarter. He had four tackles in his regular role on defense.

>> CJ Tuliloa (Kahuku), Eastern New Mexico: Had six tackles and forced a fumble in a 28-13 loss to Texas A&M Kingsville, his first time this season with more than one stop in a game. He has 116 tackles in his career.

DIVISION III FOOTBALL

>> Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani), Pacific: Rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-11 win over George Fox. He finished his junior season with a single-season record 1,533 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns and goes into next season with a Pacific career-record 2,917 rushing yards. Kai Bookland (Lahainaluna) caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. Raynne Passi (‘Iolani) and Mackena Barcelona (Saint Louis) each had a half-sack, while Kanale Coelho (Leilehua), Tyce Kaden Pacheco (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Richard Kealoha (Kapolei) and Darrion Maddox (Kapolei) held down the offensive line.

>> Jacob Gaudi (‘Iolani), Chapman: Had a career day with nine tackles, eight solo, in a 37-34 loss to Pomona-Pitzer. He has 45 tackles this year — good for second on the team — after not having one last season. Harrison Donato (Kamehameha) contributed four tackles and broke up a pass.

>> Blaze Holani (Saint Louis), Linfield: Returned an interception 62 yards for his second touchdown of the season in a 34-7 win over Whitworth to claim the Northwest Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The linebacker didn’t have a tackle but did break up a pass and hit the quarterback once.

>> Oa Kamakawiwoole (Saint Louis), Lewis & Clark: Threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in a 35-7 win over Willamette for the Wagon Wheel rivalry trophy. He finishes his first collegiate season with 2,376 yards and 19 touchdowns — good for third in the conference — with only four interceptions.

>> Matagi Lilo (Saint Louis), Puget Sound: Led the way with nine tackles in a 34-21 loss to Pacific Lutheran, forcing and recovering a fumble, finishing his first season with 31 tackles in 10 games.

>> Raysen Motoyama (Mililani), Pacific Lutheran: Ran for 89 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in a 34-21 win over crosstown rival Puget Sound in the 100th meeting between the schools. Darius Chaffin (Farrington) threw two touchdown passes — one of them to leading receiver Jase Ellamar (Mililani) — and rushed for another, while Kalen Davis-White (Hilo) paced the defense with 13 tackles and an interception.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Keonilei Akana (Kamehameha), Texas: Turned back the clock with 20 digs in a sweep of Auburn — she hadn’t been in double figures since Sept. 7. She also had two service aces and the Longhorns outdug the Tigers 73-52.

>> Lauren Albrecht (King Kekaulike), Louisiana Tech: Dished out a season-high 20 assists and added 10 digs in a 3-1 loss to Jacksonville State, her 10th double-double of the season. She closes her career with 1,416 assists between the Bulldogs and Fairmont State.

>> Anae Asuncion (Mililani), Seattle: Doubled up with 22 assists and 12 digs in a 3-1 win over Tarleton State, adding two aces after having only one all season previously.

>> Siena DeCambra (Baldwin), Louisiana Lafayette: Closed her career with a walk-off ace in a 3-1 win over Georgia Southern, the first time all season she stepped onto the court. The senior all-conference selection was injured in the preseason and closes her career with 2,399 assists in 86 matches, good for sixth in program history. The ace was the 69th of her career.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri Kansas City: Put down 13 kills in a sweep of North Dakota two days before dropping 11 in a 3-0 loss to North Dakota State, her fourth straight match in double figures in kills.

>> Malu Garcia (Moanalua), Iowa: Smashed 13 kills with an ace in a sweep of Indiana, her 13th match in double figures in kills. She leads the Hawkeyes with 258 kills in 91 sets.

>> Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua), Quinnipiac: Put down 17 kills and added 15 digs in a 3-2 win over Iona, a double-double matched by Chloe Ka’ahanui (Punahou), who had 33 assists and 13 digs as the Bobcats closed the regular season with four straight victories.

>> Paisley Ka’ahanui (Punahou), Niagara: Dished out 20 assists in a 3-1 win over Siena and then closed the regular season with 18 assists, 10 kills and four aces the next night in a 3-1 win over Marist.

>> Nadia Koanui (Kamehameha), Northeastern: Picked up 21 digs in a 3-1 loss to the College of Charleston, then had 23 digs the next night, but the Cougars swept the Purple Eagles. She closed her junior season with 459 digs in 95 sets, good for second in the Coastal Athletic Conference.

>> Sia Liilii (Punahou), Nevada: Put down 14 kills in a 3-1 win over San Diego State, hitting over .300 for the first time in a month with a .357 mark. She had back-to-back matches with double figures in kills, but the streak ended two nights later with seven in a 3-1 loss to UNLV.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Dished out 36 assists in a 3-2 loss to Pacific, her ninth time this season with more than 30 assists in a match. She is seventh on the program’s list of assists by a freshman with four matches left in the regular season.

>> Trinity Tatupu (Leilehua), Mercyhurst: Had 10 kills and eight digs in a 3-2 win over Le Moyne, helping the team close the season with two straight wins. The Lakers won only five matches all year.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Isaiah Easley (Makua Lani), San Francisco: Buried his only shot in a 1-0 win over Santa Clara, breaking a drought of six matches and 15 shots without a goal. He has four goals this season after scoring five in two years with Clemson.

>> Jack-Ryan Jeremiah (Hawaii Prep), Pennsylvania: Scored a goal and had an assist in a 2-1 win over Brown, his fourth of each this season. He is first-team All-Ivy League and will lead the Quakers into the NCAA Tournament with either Massachussets or Evansville on Sunday after receiving a bye in the first round.

>> Owen Riecke (King Kekaulike), San Diego: Has been on the Toreros roster for two years but hasn’t appeared in a match. San Diego will face UC Davis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

>> Ethan Senter (Punahou), UC Santa Barbara: Has played only 177 minutes in four matches this season but has made three starts and will get a taste of the NCAA Tournament when the Gauchos take on UCLA in the first round on Thursday.

>> Milan Uncanin (Mid-Pacific), UC Davis: Has not appeared in a match in more than a month but is on the roster for the Aggies, who will take on San Diego on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He has played in four matches, starting one of them.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Sunshine Fontes (Pearl City), UCLA: Played 63 minutes off the bench and got off a shot in a 2-1 win over California Baptist in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, moving on to play Virginia in the second round on Friday. Nikki Mau (Kamehameha) played 10 minutes off the bench for the Lancers.

>> Phoenix Dawn Miranda (Aiea), Colorado: Played 60 of 90 minutes of a 3-2 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Buffaloes will meet Texas Christian in the second round on Saturday, they have met twice already this season, with the Horned Frogs holding a 9-2 edge. Miranda played 118 minutes against them.