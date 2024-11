UH quarterback Brayden Schager scrambled against Utah State on Saturday. Schager injured his right ankle in the first half and his left knee in the second.

The Hawaii football team can collectively exhale.

Quarterback Brayden Schager was diagnosed with a “minor sprain” of his left knee. According to UH coach Timmy Chang, “we’re looking at him to be available” for the Nov. 30 season finale against New Mexico at the Ching Complex.

Schager, who is second in the Mountain West in total offense (2,850 yards), injured his right ankle in the first half of last Saturday’s 55-10 loss to Utah State and his left knee in the opening drive of the third quarter. He then went to the training room at Maverik Stadium and did not play the rest of the second half. After the game, Schager’s left knee was in a brace.

He underwent an MRI on Sunday. On Monday, he was diagnosed with a “minor sprain.” No surgery is required. The Warriors have a bye this weekend. With the extra rest and the hopeful diagnosis, according to Chang, Schager is poised to be available for the New Mexico game.

Schager is appealing the NCAA for an exemption that would allow him to play as a fifth-year Rainbow Warrior in 2025. The appeal is a long shot, and Schager is expected to participate in the senior-night ceremonies after the UNM game.

Chang said Micah Alejado and John-Keawe Sagapolutele will take the bulk of the snaps this week. The Warriors had a one-hour walk-through on Tuesday, and are set to practice today and Thursday. They will participate in conditioning drills on Saturday.

In Schager’s absence against Utah State, Alejado and Sagapolutele rotated during the remaining seven UH possessions. Alejado was 11-for-12 for 111 yards and a 44-yard touchdown pass to wideout Dekel Crowdus. He was sacked three times. Sagapolutele was 2-for-5 for 27 yards and was intercepted twice.

“Micah’s doing well, John’s doing well,” Chang said. “And Jake (Farrell) is a good quarterback.”

Last year, Alejado led Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High to the national championship. He graduated in December 2023, enrolled at UH in January, and participated in spring training and fall camp. By playing in only three games, Alejado is eligible to count this as a redshirt year. A player is eligible for a one-time redshirt if he does not play in more than four games. After this season, Alejado will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Sagapolutele, a second-year freshman from Punahou School, has three years of eligibility remaining after this season.

Chang said he expects safety Peter Manuma and cornerback Cam Stone to be ready for the season finale. Both left the Utah State game with ankle injuries.