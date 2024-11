Scoreboard – November 20, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Northwest Indian College (Wash.) vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m. at

McCabe Gym.

College women: Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Monday

Boys JV II

Saint Louis 45, Hawaii Baptist 33

Girls JV

‘Iolani 51, Hawaii Baptist 23

Kamehameha-White 46, University 22

Mid-Pacific 30, Punahou-Golf 29

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 34, Hawaii Prep 20. Top scorers—KSH: Kacie Febo-Santiago 9. HPA: Rosey Wawner 6.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships

OPEN DIVISION

Friday, Nov. 15

Semifinals

At Mililani

Kahuku 8, Mililani 6

Saint Louis 27, Campbell 24

Friday, Nov. 29

Final

At T.C. Ching Complex

Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Saturday, Nov. 16

First Round

Kapaa 38, Kailua 12

Leilehua 40, Lahainaluna 13

Friday

Semifinals

Leilehua at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Kapaa vs. Damien, 7:30 p.m. at Farrington

Saturday, Nov. 30

Final

Leilehua/Konawaena winner vs. Kapaa/Damien winner, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani

DIVISION II

Saturday, Nov. 16

First Round

Roosevelt 13, Kamehameha-Hawaii 7

Kaiser 30, Pac-Five 0

Saturday

Semifinals

Kaiser vs. Kauai, 2 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium

Roosevelt at Kamehameha-Maui 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Final

Kaiser/Kauai winner vs. Roosevelt/

Kamehameha-Maui winner, 4 p.m. at Mililani

COLLEGE

Tuesday

Akron 38, Kent State 17

Central Michigan 16, Western Michigan 14

Miami (Ohio) 20, Northern Illinois 9

SOCCER

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Saturday

No. 7 New York Red Bulls at No. 6 New

York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday

No. 9 Atlanta United at No. 4 Orlando City,

10:30 a.m.

Western Conference Semifinals

Saturday

No. 4 Seattle at No. 1 Los Angeles FC,

5:30 p.m.

Sunday

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 2 LA Galaxy, 1 p.m.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S

SOCCER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

At Kansas City

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 1 Orlando, 3 p.m.

College

College Sports Communicators

Academic All-District Team

To be eligible, student-athletes must

maintain a GPA of at least 3.50 and

contribute significantly to their team on the field

WOMEN

Division I

Hawaii: Izzy Ayala, Eve Bleam, Amber

Gilbert, Jacey Jicha, Tatum Porter and

Cate Sheahan.

Division II

Chaminade: Gracie Knowd, Kaila Levoit,

Haley Mo’okini, Clara Slate-Liu, Lindsey

Wilson.

Hawaii Hilo: Teani Arakawa, Phoebe

Barnes, Alia Bournay, Jazlynn Ellis, Alyssa

Padron.

MEN

Division II

Chaminade: Dominick Barragan, Owen

Caba, Kala’i Duncan, Jonah Valmonte

Hawaii Hilo: Colby Lee, Felix Drizinsky,

Gabriel Gallardo, Koki Hamada, Pall

Ingvason, Tom Vorkastner.