Letter: Ala Wai bridge another Hawaii project ready to fail

Hawaii has a dismal record of maintaining its infrastructure. Our international airport ranks fourth-lowest in passenger satisfaction, university dormitories are in disrepair and the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s roof leaks. Our roads constantly fall apart and roadway striping is faded or nonexistent.

The $63 million Ala Wai pedestrian bridge is expected to support 4,300 total bike and walking trips. Obviously, the preferred design aims to be an iconic 18-story edifice disguised as a transportation solution but, in reality, will be a tourist attraction. The final report provides various matrices and charts but no dollar amounts or numerical data supporting the preferred design.

Given Hawaii’s half-hearted attitude to maintaining many things, one has to wonder how much it will cost to maintain this bridge without ongoing federal assistance and if it will join the rankings as a “worst of.”

Glenn Kimura

Waialae

