Letter: Legislators should read room and save libraries

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As I read David Shapiro’s column on the decline of Hawaii’s public libraries, I felt so sad (“Declining public libraries erode Hawaii’s civic soul,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Nov. 15). I, like Shapiro, have spent many hours in community libraries because they are a safe and educational place. I am a big supporter of the libraries. I have read books at their story times, as well as had my sons participate in their summer reading programs.

I hope our legislators will support the need to keep our libraries safe and updated. Our state can only be strong when literacy is promoted.

Vera Arita

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter