Letter: Stephen Morse was a multi-talented advocate

I was shocked and distressed to learn of the death of Steve Morse. I want to thank the Star-Advertiser for the wonderful obituary on Sunday; Steve truly deserved it. I first met Steve when I was a professor in the University of Hawaii School of Social Work and he was a student there in the 1970s.

As it so happened, another student, a friend of Steve’s, was getting married and, as an ordained minister, I offered to perform the ceremony. Without being asked, Steve wrote an absolutely beautiful poem for the wedding, which I read as part of the ceremony. The poem not only celebrated the wedding, but set it in our glorious Hawaii. I have read it in every one of the many marriage ceremonies I have performed over the years.

I am writing this letter to underscore the incredible, wide-ranging talents of this great man. He truly will be missed.

Joel Fischer

Waialae

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter