Letter: Trump win reveals a sad irony of democracy

I’m a member of the Rotary Club of Kona. A portion of every Rotary meeting is opened up to “happy (or sad)” dollars. A member donates to the pot and then announces what he or she is happy about.

Last week, a friend, neighbor and fellow Rotarian announced that he was happy that he lives in a country that holds free and fair elections. My friend was born in Chile (yes, an immigrant). In the ’70s, Chile was ruled by the brutal military dictator C. Several of his family members were murdered opposing his rule.

The irony. We just elected a wannabe dictator who would obliterate his detractors and eliminate free elections at the drop of a hat.

Scott Unger

Kailua-Kona

EXPRESS YOURSELF

