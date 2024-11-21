Off the news: Meadow Gold cuts workforce, facilities

Meadow Gold Hawaii is making major changes to its operation — including a layoff for two “costume characters” who presumably portray mascot Lani Moo. The locally owned company, Hawaii’s last dairy processor, has announced it would close down “substantially all” of its warehousing and distribution, laying off nearly 100 employees, effective Jan. 15.

The plan is to focus on expanding local milk production and island-based manufacturing of “value added” products, while outsourcing warehouse and distribution services to other Hawaii operations. The company is building a new manufacturing facility that will produce dairy products, juice and ice cream in Kapolei, KITV News reports.