Honolulu police are in support of Resolution 248 for overt video monitoring of West Oahu locations. A mobile video surveillance camera is shown stationed at the Moiliili Longs Drugs parking lot near University Avenue in Honolulu.

A City Council resolution aims to have surveillance cameras installed in West Oahu. A signpost is mounted with a camera pod in Waikiki.

The Honolulu Police Department plans to install overt video surveillance cameras at fixed locations in West Oahu, an area that’s experienced increased, often violent crimes in recent months.

To do so, Honolulu City Council member Andria Tupola, whose district encompasses the Waianae Coast, has introduced Resolution 248, which, if approved, will authorize HPD’s use of such devices at certain beachside sites.

“Several tragic and violent events have occurred recently in West Oahu, causing fear among residents and visitors in the area,” Tupola’s resolution states. “The violent events included an attempted murder during the early morning hours of Sept. 6, 2024, at the north end of Maili Beach Park.”

The resolution also states that although HPD’s Waianae Substation at 85-939 Farrington Highway opened in 2016, “the facility remains unfinished and underutilized, often with only one HPD officer available at the substation to receive walk-ins.”

The resolution also notes HPD’s vacancy of 400 police officer positions.

“The HPD is currently dealing with a staffing shortage that impacts the department’s ability to have ongoing physical presence of officers at crime ‘hot spots’ to deter crime,” the legislation states.

It adds HPD and other city departments “are currently utilizing video surveillance cameras and installing additional video surveillance cameras at various locations within the city, including but not limited to Waikiki, downtown Honolulu, and East Oahu.”

Under the resolution, HPD would be authorized to use overt video monitoring at Maili Beach Park and the Waianae Substation.

If adopted, the legislation would require HPD to “submit a report to the Council (for) the time period during which overt video monitoring is occurring” at the beach park and Waianae substation, “describing the condition of the video monitoring equipment and reporting the latest available statistical data as to criminal activities.”

The provisions of this resolution will take effect upon the Council’s adoption. It will remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2030, or three years after HPD “or its designees begin overt video monitoring, whichever comes first.”

At the Council’s Public Safety Committee Tuesday, Tupola said she wanted to support HPD’s efforts to fight crime in West Oahu.

“And this was requested through them,” she said of the resolution, “and we’re grateful that this overt monitoring device is available and ready to go.”

HPD Capt. Brandon Yamamoto told the committee that police were in support of Resolution 248. “And grateful that it’s going through,” he added.

No one from the public spoke for or against the surveillance program.

The committee ultimately recommended Resolution 248 for full Council adoption.

Meanwhile, Tupola’s legislation cited a similar police surveillance effort on the opposite side of the island.

But that $65,000 pilot project — to mount video cameras on at least four mobile security trailers to avert auto burglaries, thefts, vandalism and other crimes at popular scenic points in East Oahu — has stalled, HPD confirmed.

“There are no cameras or trailers at this time,” HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Vendor issues, according to Yu, hampered the use of mobile security trailers.

In June, the Council adopted Chair Tommy Waters Resolution 64.

As part of a multiyear project that began July 1, HPD rolled mobile video platforms — replete with flashing blue lights — to parking lots close to the Makapuu Point Lighthouse lookout, Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline trails, Halona Blowhole lookout and Lanai lookout, near the Koko Head Shooting Complex.

The lookout sites are commonly visited by tourists and are highly prone to property crimes, according to HPD.

Although auto burglaries are seasonal — with more incidents occurring during the summer as visitors arrive to the island — on average, police receive about 50 car break-in reports monthly, HPD says.

HPD’s cameras did not roll for long, however.

Still, Yu noted HPD is working with the city Department of Budget and Fiscal Services on the project to select a vendor for the trailers. That search included a formal request for quotes that has gone out for offers.

The RFQ’s deadline for offers was Nov. 6.

“A vendor has not been selected yet,” Yu said. “In the meantime, patrol officers will continue to conduct checks of the parking lots, and other units will continue to conduct operations based on known criminal activity.”

In May, HPD Maj. Brian Lynch briefed the Council’s Committee on Public Safety over the East Oahu mobile surveillance program.

He claimed the project’s main benefit is that HPD would not use city-owned equipment.

“We’re going to lease them,” Lynch said previously. “And so, if they get damaged or stolen or whatever … it’s on the leasing company. … If it’s broken or damaged, they pull the old one out, and they bring us a new one that’s ready to go. So we don’t have to deal with the maintenance or the fixing or the repairing or any of that.”

Recorded video footage would cover only daylight hours, he added.

“Part of the lease is actually somebody sitting there watching (the footage), not one of us,” Lynch said, alluding to HPD’s ongoing staffing shortage. “It’s somebody with this leasing company that we would be dealing with. That’s another attractive grab for us in the sense that it’s cheaper to have this person do that than it would (be for the police). And then there’s rules about us watching and stuff like that.”

HPD’s mobile camera program could eventually be applied to other spots around Oahu, he said.

Resolution 64 states the end date for the pilot project was set for June 30, 2028, “or 18 months after HPD or its designees begin overt video monitoring, whichever comes first.”