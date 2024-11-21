New Choy cookbook full of show’s recipes

Just in time for holiday gift giving, iconic island chef Sam Choy and KHON2 are releasing “Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen Family Recipes,”a collection of favorites from Choy’s long-running KHON2 television series, “Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen.” Now in its ninth season, the show has welcomed celebrity guests to the studio, transported the television audience to local kitchens across Hawaii, and shown how everyday items can be the ingredients of extraordinary meals.

“Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen Family Recipes” ($24.95; mutualpublishing.com/product/sam-choy- in-the-kitchen) is hardcover with a convenient spiral binding and 192 pages of full-color recipes, cooking tips and some of Chef Sam’s favorite stories and cooking secrets. It is also available on Amazon and at selected retail stores in Hawaii.