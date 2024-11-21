On the Move: Damon Matteo

Hawaii Technology Development Corp. has named Damon Matteo executive director and chief executive officer. Matteo joins with more than 25 years’ experience in strategic development, innovation and intellectual property management, including chief executive officer of Fulcrum Strategy. He also served on the boards of the Stanford University Hoover Institution for Intellectual Property and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Advisory Board, where he was chairman.

