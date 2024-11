If the University of Hawaii football team calls “next,” it will be No. 12’s turn.

Head coach Timmy Chang said if Brayden Schager is unable to play, freshman Micah Alejado will start in the Rainbow Warriors’ Nov. 30 regular-season finale against New Mexico at the Ching Complex.

In last week’s loss to Utah State, Schager exited after suffering an injury to his left knee in the third quarter. After undergoing an MRI on Sunday, Schager was diagnosed with a “mild sprain” in his left knee. The injury does not require surgery. Schager wore an inflatable cast during Wednesday’s practice. With a bye this weekend, Chang is hopeful Schager will be available to make his 34th consecutive start in the UNM game.

“I like Micah to go and start this thing and see what happens if Brayden can’t go,” Chang said. “We’re waiting on Brayden, and see what’s going to happen. If he can’t go, we’ll go with Micah and John(-Keawe Sagapolutele).”

If beckoned, Alejado will make his first start since Dec. 9, when he was a senior at Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in this role,” Alejado said. “It’s been getting back to the same thing. I have Brayden and Coach Dan (Morrison) helping me out.”

Alejado earned his high school diploma in December 2023, then enrolled at UH in January. He participated in spring training, the offseason conditioning program and fall camp. Alejado was kept on track to redshirt, meaning he could not play in more than four games this season. He appeared in two games entering last week’s road game against Utah State. After Schager left with the injury, Alejado and Sagaopolutele split reps the remaining seven possessions — sometimes switching off during a drive.

Alejado was 11-for-12 for 111 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to wideout Dekel Crowdus.

“I was rough on him in practice,” Crowdus said. “I was getting him to pick his game up. He’s been doing a good job. Catching that first touchdown (of Alejado’s NCAA career) was a blessing. When I ran out there, I knew I was going to score. I was going to win my route, win my one-on-one. Micah threw it for a touchdown.”

At an optimistically listed 5 feet 10, Alejado found the passing lanes through the forest of defenders,

“I’m not the prototypical look when you look at a quarterback,” Alejado said. “The game has evolved a lot. I feel height doesn’t really matter. I just think it’s important being able to get the ball out quick and knowing where the defense is going to be and knowing where your guys are going to be anticipating passes. I feel it goes into game preparation. You’re not focusing on the D-line when you’re back there. It’s knowing your playbook and where everybody is going to be. The D-line doesn’t stand in front of your face when the ball gets snapped and try to put their hands up. Everybody is moving around. I think it’s more of a peripheral view.”

Alejado said enrolling a semester early at UH helped him adjust to balancing school and football. “College life is regular for me,” he said. “I’m not big on partying or going out. I’m more focused on what I want to achieve in life. I’m more of a laid-back person.”

Unlike the Utah State game during which Alejado was lifted twice after early success in possessions, Chang will allow Alejado to complete a drive.

“As a competitive player, you always want to finish off what you’re doing,” Alejado said. “It’s a team game. Whatever Timmy’s decision is that he feels is best for the team, then you’ve got to roll with it. As a quarterback, you have to put the team first. Anything the head coach wants for the team, you’ve got to be able to do it.”

After redshirting last year, Sagapolutele feels comfortable with this year’s offense. “I’m happy I know the offense a lot better,” he said. “I have a great connection with a lot of the guys here. Just building that team chemistry, it’s a lot different for me from last season.”