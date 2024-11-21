UH women’s hoops signs 5 for 2025-26

Thursday, November 21, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman announced the signings of five players on Wednesday for the 2025-26 season, including four from Down Under.
The class includes four guards and a wing player.
The recruits are Teyahna Bond (5-foot-9, guard; Cairns, Australia), Ella Collins (5-8, guard; Canberra, Australia), Keiara Curtis (5-7, guard; Seattle), Bailey Flavell (5-9, guard; Auckland, New Zealand) and Kyra Webb (6-0, wing, Melbourne, Australia).
The Rainbow Wahine have signed nine players from either Australia or New Zealand over the last three years.
Chaminade volleyball ranked No. 3 in West
The Chaminade women’s volleyball team is ranked No. 3 in the final NCAA Division II West Region top 10, released Wednesday.
The Silverswords, ranked No. 7 in the AVCA Taraflex poll, are listed behind Cal Poly Pomona and San Francisco State, both of the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
Chaminade (25-4, 18-0 PacWest) can clinch a share of the PacWest title with a win today against visiting Hawaii Pacific.
The top eight teams in the region will qualify for the NCAA tournament.