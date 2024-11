Scoreboard – November 21, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: North Carolina vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic, Louisiana-Monroe vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m.; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Eastern Washington, 1:30 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Northwest Indian College (Wash.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

College women: Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Kauai Invitational, all day at

Kalapaki, Kauai.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Division I Championships: Semifinals, Leilehua at Konawaena, 7 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Damien, 7:30 p.m. at Farrington.

FOOTBALL

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships

OPEN DIVISION

Friday, Nov. 15

Semifinals

At Mililani

Kahuku 8, Mililani 6

Saint Louis 27, Campbell 24

Friday, Nov. 29

Final

At Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

Kahuku vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Saturday, Nov. 16

First Round

Kapaa 38, Kailua 12

Leilehua 40, Lahainaluna 13

Friday

Semifinals

Leilehua at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Kapaa vs. Damien, 7:30 p.m. at Farrington

Saturday, Nov. 30

Final

Leilehua/Konawaena winner vs. Kapaa/Damien winner, 7:30 p.m. at Mililani

DIVISION II

Saturday, Nov. 16

First Round

Roosevelt 13, Kamehameha-Hawaii 7

Kaiser 30, Pac-Five 0

Saturday

Semifinals

Kaiser vs. Kauai, 2 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium

Roosevelt at Kamehameha-Maui 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Final

Kaiser/Kauai winner vs. Roosevelt/

Kamehameha-Maui winner, 4 p.m. at Mililani

COLLEGE

Wednesday

Buffalo 37, Eastern Michigan 20 Ohio 24, Toledo 7

SOCCER

ILH

Wednesday

Boys JV

Mid-Pacific 2, Pac-Five 2

Kamehameha-Blue 1, Punahou-Blue 1

Girls JV

Punahou-Blue 4, Pac-Five 1

Punahou-Gold 2, ‘Iolani 1

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Ho’o Ikaika, 12 Makules 7

Fat Katz 70’s 11, Kupuna Kane 5

Sons of Hawaii 14, Yankees 70’s 2

Action 22, Hui Ohana 10

Go Deep 14, Kool Katz 8

P.H. Shipyard 9, Fat Katz 7

Bad Company 26, Islanders 13

Hawaiians 16, Na Kahuna 5

Aikane 20, Yankees 8

Firehouse 13, Zen 7

Sportsmen 19, Golden Eagles 7

Lokahi 26, Na Pueo 23

Waipio 17, Praise The Lord 4

BASKETBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Girls JV

‘Iolani 49, Damien 16

Kamehameha-Blue 30, Punahou-Blue 24