Letter: Collabs aid success of UH flower breeding program

The flower breeding program at the University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience is recognized in the November issue of the Florists’ Review magazine, a leading national industry publication established in 1897.

The publication highlighted the pioneering collaboration between the breeding program, Hawaii’s growers and renowned floral designers from Canada, California and Hawaii.

“When breeders join forces with growers and floral designers, the potential for innovation grows exponentially,” Florists’ Review notes.

The breeding program was founded in 1950 by Dr. Haruyuki Kamemoto to develop novel anthuriums and dendrobium orchids that are disease-tolerant through cross pollination. The program is now led by Dr. Kamemoto’s protege, Dr. Tessie Amore.

It takes years to develop new varieties.

Getting feedback on flowers in development from design professionals is essential to creating unique varieties that are desirable in the marketplace. The feedback also gives students valuable insight into applied science.

Eric Tanouye

President, Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association

