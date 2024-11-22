Letter: Gabbard’s track record calls for brave ‘no’ vote

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent Star-Advertiser “Big Q” question asked readers whether they favored Donald Trump’s nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to head national intelligence. A solid majority (68%) replied that the decision was “bad,” and even made them “scared for the nation.”

Some of these folks have followed Tulsi’s career closely and they distrust what that career has revealed about her judgment and stability. They watched her careening from being a left, liberal pro-Bernie Sanders Democrat to a MAGA Trump loyalist. They remember her abandoning her congressional seat and running a bizarre campaign for president.

Some might also know about Tulsi’s praise for dictators like Syria’s murderous Bashar al-Assad. A few of us even recall Tulsi’s deep attachment to Hare Krishna cult leader Chris Butler.

Will our congressional representatives show the courage to publicly express their shock at the dangerous Gabbard nomination and vote against it?

Noel Kent

Manoa

