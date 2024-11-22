Letter: Nix to nonleaders being named to Trump Cabinet

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I note with dismay Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services; Tulsi Gabbard for national intelligence; and Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense. The qualities and qualification of each nominee are sorely lacking.

My experience in military, business, government as an employee, and volunteer work with nonprofits has shown me the critical importance of good leadership. I do not see a glimmer of requisite leadership in these nominees. It could be that those who vetted these folks used the defective firing squad command: Ready, fire, aim!

The prospect of entrusting my tax money and my care to any of them is truly chilling. No thanks, Mr. Trump.

Jim Howell

Manoa

