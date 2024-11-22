Letter: U.S. citizenship lessons neglected at K-12 levels

The result of the 2024 elections has heralded a call to our nation and peoples to honestly reassess ourselves in heart, spirit and actions. The commentary by Hans Zeigler advocating that future leaders be schooled in statesmanship presents our failure as a nation to prepare its citizens in civic education — “long been sidelined in our K-12 schools,” thus depriving “Americans of a basic awareness of their rights and responsibilities as citizens” (“Universities must teach future leaders about statesmanship,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, Nov. 14).

Indeed, the problem is deeper than having universities teaching statesmanship with the focus largely upon race, class and gender, as the more basic aspects of citizenship have essentially been neglected at the K-12 levels. The cited clarion call by Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels’ book, “What Universities Owe Democracy,” perhaps could be followed with a sequel aptly titled, “What People Owe Democracy.”

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

