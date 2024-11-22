Letter: Land-use changes affect Big Isle property owners

I’ve been to four Hawaii County planning department meetings giving testimony on the Big Island General Plan (GP) 2045. Many people have received letters from the planning department telling them their property’s land use would change with the GP to “recreation,” which means their property value would drop when they sell it or will it to their family.

If homeowners like being told what to do with their property, then this plan is perfect. If they don’t, I hope they’ll be at the next Windward Planning Department meeting on Dec. 5.

The Windward Commission chair asked me what I would like to see changed and I told him to bring back the Hawaiian ahupua‘a system and instead of “incentivizing” compliance, which means higher taxes if you don’t comply with the GP, incentivize people to grow more food so Hawaii can once again be self-sufficient. Visit StandTogetherHawaii.com for more information.

Michelle Melendez

Hilo

