Off the news: Calls to participate in Red Hill Registry

It’s taken some time to set up, considering the Navy’s Red Hill fuel-water contamination crisis occurred in 2021, but at least a Red Hill Registry is now taking shape. Via virtual focus groups, held today through Tuesday, the new University of Hawaii initiative will collect feedback from three main types of participants:

>> Saturday and Sunday slots will be for those who were exposed to contaminated water, and for unexposed but concerned Oahu residents.

>> Sessions today, Monday and Tuesday are open to professional service and health providers and advocates.

The registry aims to connect those affected by the Red Hill crisis with resources and to track health impacts over time. See RedHillRegistry.org.