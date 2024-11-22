Off the news: DHHL works on more answers for Kunia

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is looking to speed up its housing development by buying 211 acres in Kunia for 1,200 Hawaiian homestead residential lots. Rapid action would be possible because on an initial 500 lots, infrastructure is already in place. DHHL would reallocate $60 million from the $600 million appropriated in 2022 for housing development.

The Kunia proposal went before the Hawaiian Homes Commission on Monday. Commissioners, however, asked for more information to justify the money shuffle and show the site is shovel-ready.