Coast Guard establishes first Hawaii-based JROTC program
Rear Adm. Sean Regan, right, commander of the Coast Guard’s Fourteenth District, saluted Chief Petty Officer and cadet Ethan Gochu, left, Thursday during a commissioning ceremony to establish Hawaii’s first Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps unit, at Kalani High School.
USCG ME3 Adam Atwood, right, helped cadet Hunter Fahling try on a plated tactical vest used during operations after a commissioning ceremony Thursday at Kalani High School.
Chief Petty Officer and cadet Ethan Gochu disembarked a U.S. Coast Guard vessel Thursday at Kalani High School. The school’s new Coast Guard JROTC unit is the 14th in the nation and the first in Hawaii.