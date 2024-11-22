Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, November 23, 2024 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Coast Guard establishes first Hawaii-based JROTC program

By Kevin Knodell

Nov. 22, 2024

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Rear Adm. Sean Regan, right, commander of the Coast Guard’s Fourteenth District, saluted Chief Petty Officer and cadet Ethan Gochu, left, Thursday during a commissioning ceremony to establish Hawaii’s first Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps unit, at Kalani High School.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Rear Adm. Sean Regan, right, commander of the Coast Guard’s Fourteenth District, saluted Chief Petty Officer and cadet Ethan Gochu, left, Thursday during a commissioning ceremony to establish Hawaii’s first Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps unit, at Kalani High School.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM USCG ME3 Adam Atwood, right, helped cadet Hunter Fahling try on a plated tactical vest used during operations after a commissioning ceremony Thursday at Kalani High School.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

USCG ME3 Adam Atwood, right, helped cadet Hunter Fahling try on a plated tactical vest used during operations after a commissioning ceremony Thursday at Kalani High School.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chief Petty Officer and cadet Ethan Gochu disembarked a U.S. Coast Guard vessel Thursday at Kalani High School. The school’s new Coast Guard JROTC unit is the 14th in the nation and the first in Hawaii.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Chief Petty Officer and cadet Ethan Gochu disembarked a U.S. Coast Guard vessel Thursday at Kalani High School. The school’s new Coast Guard JROTC unit is the 14th in the nation and the first in Hawaii.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Rear Adm. Sean Regan, right, commander of the Coast Guard’s Fourteenth District, saluted Chief Petty Officer and cadet Ethan Gochu, left, Thursday during a commissioning ceremony to establish Hawaii’s first Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps unit, at Kalani High School.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM USCG ME3 Adam Atwood, right, helped cadet Hunter Fahling try on a plated tactical vest used during operations after a commissioning ceremony Thursday at Kalani High School.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chief Petty Officer and cadet Ethan Gochu disembarked a U.S. Coast Guard vessel Thursday at Kalani High School. The school’s new Coast Guard JROTC unit is the 14th in the nation and the first in Hawaii.