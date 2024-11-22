Hawaii will have its hands full with North Carolina

The color of the sky — Carolina Blue — courses the veins of the nation’s 10th-ranked college basketball team.

“This is a blue blood,” said Hawaii coach Eran Ganot, whose Rainbow Warriors play host to North Carolina in tonight’s nationally televised game at SimpliFi Arena in the Stan Sheriff Center, “maybe the bluest of the blue bloods in a lot of ways.”

The Tar Heels have won six NCAA championships and count the GOAT — Michael Jordan — among their alumni.

“A lot of times you’ll see a team that’s impactful on one end or the other,” Ganot said. “This team has been among the best in the country the last decades in both areas. Potent offensively, awesome defensively. … The free-throw rate is great. They take care of the ball, and they shoot really well when they get to the line.”

The three starting guards have accounted for 51.5% of the Tar Heels’ average of 95.3 points per game. Their best player, All-America guard RJ Davis, has connected on just 20% of his 3s this season after shooting 39% from long range last season, but he is averaging 17.7 points per game this season, swishing 90% of his free throws, and has compiled 14 assists against three turnovers.

“They’re not one-dimensional,” Ganot said. “They’re not average in certain areas. They’re elite. I’m looking for some holes there. But again, offensive numbers off the charts. Defensive numbers off the boards. … They have all the ingredients of a national championship contender team, and they’re off to that kind of start.”

The 2-1 Tar Heels’ only loss was on the road against top-ranked Kansas.

Davis averaged 12 points and three assists during his first three UNC seasons. But last year he broke out, averaging 21.2 points. At 6 feet and 180 pounds, he was projected as a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In what was a family decision, Davis opted to use his COVID-19 exemption and return to Chapel Hill for a fifth season.

Davis has set the pace for the NCAA’s eighth-fastest offense (14.24 seconds per possession). The Tar Heels average 19.3 fast-break points a game.

”We have to get back on defense and build our wall,” UH assistant coach Rob Jones said.

The Tar Heels also use their quickness to trap and press — sometimes from the inbounds pass. Guards Seth Trimble and Elliot Cadeau are each averaging 15.7 points. Trimble has hit 12 of 13 free throws.

Armando Bacot, UNC’s career leader in rebounds and double-doubles, completed his eligibility in the spring and now plays in the G League. Jae’Lyn Withers and Jalen Washington have filled the void in the low post.

The ’Bows, who are 4-0 for the second consecutive season, have found success through 6-foot-10 center Tanner Christensen, who transferred from Utah Tech. Christensen played at 275 pounds last season. But under strength/conditioning coach Tanner Hull, Christensen dropped below 260, lowered his body fat to 10%, and ran a mile in 5 minutes, 34 seconds. He tops the ’Bows with 17.5 points per game. He averages 3.0 offensive boards, and has shot 28 free throws while drawing 6.5 fouls per game.

“Our guys are playing off him,” Ganot said of Christensen, “and he’s playing off them.” Ganot praised Christensen’s pivot moves near the basket, screens and passes.

Gytis Nemeiksa has come off the bench to average 6.8 rebounds per game. Co-captain Ryan Rapp healed from a hand injury and returned to the lineup against Weber State last Sunday. Akira Jacobs, who missed a game because of an ailment, is expected to be available tonight.

“I think we have the personnel, and if we do our job, this is more than a winnable game,” Jones said. “I know they’ve come in here before, and fans’ expectations are to keep it close. We don’t schedule losses on our schedule. We’re going to try to come in here and win this one.”