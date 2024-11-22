Rearview Mirror: Former military academy is now a school and a park
COURTESY PHOTO
Kaimuki High School 1947 yearbook Kaimuki High School students worked hard to produce vegetables for use in the school cafeteria.
COURTESY BOB SIGALL
In the past 113 years, seven school have occupied the site that is now Kaimuki Middle School and Kilauea District Park.
COURTESY EMERICK LAMONTAGNE
Cadets at the Honolulu Military Academy wore these brass belt buckles.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
A 1923 map of Honolulu shows Fort Ruger (now Kapiolani Community College) adjacent to the Honolulu Military Academy (now Kaimuki Middle School).